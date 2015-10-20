LISBON Portugal's Left Bloc leader Catarina Martins said a centre-right coalition government will not be approved by parliament and if the president names Social Democrat Pedro Passos Coelho as prime minister "it would just be a waste of time".

After meeting President Anibal Cavaco Silva, she confirmed earlier remarks by Socialist leader Antonio Costa that there are conditions for a stable government backed by a leftist parliament majority, including her party and the Communists.

She said she expects an agreement with the Socialists to be formalised in the next few days.

Passos Coelho's centre-right coalition won the most votes in an inconclusive election on Oct. 4, but lost its parliament majority. The Socialists, Left Bloc and the Communists have been in talks to form a government since.

