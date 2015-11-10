LISBON Portugal's main opposition Socialists presented a motion to reject the centre-right government programme in parliament on Tuesday ahead of a vote that is set to topple the austerity-minded cabinet via a joint effort of leftist parties.

The text of the motion said the leftist parties are ready to instead support a "stable, lasting, responsible and coherent" Socialist government backed by a parliament majority that would respect the country's international commitments and budget consolidation.

It said the centre-right government pursued policies that worked against the interests of workers, the poorest as well as the middle class, and its latest programme showed it was determined to continue those policies.

