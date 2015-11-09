Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho (L) reacts next to Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque during a debate on government programs at the parliament in Lisbon, Portugal, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, whose government faces a vote that may topple it in the opposition-dominated parliament, warned on Monday that leaving the path of reforms and meeting euro zone commitments would be ruinous for Portugal.

In a vote on the centre-right government's programme likely to take place on Tuesday, the leftist parties are set to use their parliamentary advantage to topple the minority administration and back a new Socialist-led administration.

The prospect has unnerved financial markets. Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields soared over 20 basis points to 2.87 percent on Monday - their highest since July - in anticipation of higher borrowing costs after the Communists threw their support behind a Socialist administration.

The Lisbon stock market slumped nearly 4.1 percent, led by banks. The largest listed lender, Millennium bcp, closed 9.5 percent lower.

"We are certainly already paying the price for the uncertainty surrounding this debate," Passos Coelho told parliament as he presented the programme of his government, which was sworn in only 10 days ago.

He warned that Portugal, which only exited an international bailout last year, could not afford to veer off the path of reforms and euro zone budget commitments.

"If ideas leading to a degradation of the path of budget consolidation get traction ... investors will pull out, which will affect the recovery," he said.

Passos Coelho came first in last month's election but he lost his majority, as many voters gave the thumbs-down to the austerity he has imposed in return for an international bailout.

Socialist leader Antonio Costa said on Monday that agreements signed with the Communists, Left Bloc and the Greens "guarantee the forming and parliamentary approval of a Socialist government" that would respect Portugal's European commitments.

"PROBLEM-PRONE"

The deals mean that "conditions are in place for stability for the duration of the legislature, as well as conditions to govern with joint appreciation of fundamental instruments of governance, notably state budgets," he said.

However, the far-left partners have so far only promised parliamentary support without entering the government. They reject some reforms imposed under the bailout that Portugal exited only last year.

"The scenario of a left-wing government and the ousting of the centre-right is about to become reality, which the markets obviously don't like," said Joao Lampreia, an analyst at Banco BiG in Lisbon.

The advent of a leftist government could derail Portugal's fragile economic recovery and could harm public finances despite Socialist pledges to respect budget discipline.

"There is a declaration of general support (from the far-left parties) but then it's budget negotiations case by case, which is problem-prone," said political scientist Antonio Costa Pinto.

"Also the Socialists have separate agreements with each far left party, which will certainly create problems when they have to make (policy) adjustments," he said.

The Socialists want to return disposable income to households to boost the economy, overturning some wage cuts imposed under the centre-right government. They argue economic growth would do more than austerity to help reduce the budget deficit and meet Portugal's European commitments.

Helped by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, bond yields are slightly lower than a year ago and well below crisis peaks of over 17 percent seen in 2012.

The government's rejection by parliament would leave President Anibal Cavaco Silva, who has attacked the far left for their Eurosceptic stance, with the choice of either inviting Costa to form a government or keeping Passos Coelho's government in a caretaker capacity with limited powers until new elections.

(Additional reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Axel Bugge and Gareth Jones)