LISBON The leader of Portugal's main opposition Socialists said on Monday his contacts with left-wing parties were aimed at respecting the country's European commitments through a possible leftist coalition government.

Antonio Costa told reporters after meeting President Anibal Cavaco Silva that although a policy change was required after years of austerity, international commitments such as budget discipline have to be respected.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Axel Bugge)