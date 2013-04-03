Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho reacts during the debate on the no-confidence motion at the parliament in Lisbon April 3, 2013. Portugal's main opposition party leader called on Wednesday to renegotiate Lisbon's EU/IMF bailout programme and said the centre-right coalition government was 'incompetent' and had to be replaced. Presenting a symbolic motion of no confidence to be voted in parliament later on Wednesday, Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro said his party supported budget discipline, but was against 'blind spending cuts' that the government insists on. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Portugal's main opposition party leader called on Wednesday to renegotiate Lisbon's EU/IMF bailout programme and said the centre-right coalition government was "incompetent" and had to be replaced.

Presenting a symbolic motion of no confidence to be voted in parliament later on Wednesday, Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro said his party supported budget discipline, but was against "blind spending cuts" that the government insists on.

"Your government is destroying Portugal and there is only one solution - to replace the incompetent government," he said.

The ruling centre-right coalition has a comfortable majority in the house and has dismissed the motion as unrealistic and lacking substance.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Daniel Alvarenga)