LISBON Portugal has to comply with the terms of its bailout or risk losing the capacity to finance its economy, its prime minister said, rejecting opposition calls to renegotiate the rescue programme.

Speaking in parliament ahead of a no confidence vote, Pedro Passos Coelho said the opposition attempt to force the government to quit created a "climate of political instability to those looking from the outside ... which only hurts the country".

The motion is set to be easily defeated by the centre-right coalition majority when parliament votes on it later on Wednesday.

But it has contributed to concerns that a growing campaign against the government's austerity programme could derail Portugal's efforts to exit the EU/IMF bailout. Such fears weighed heavily on its stock market on Wednesday.

The opposition proposals to renegotiate the programme would only lead to a second bailout and more austerity, the prime minister said.

"If we don't meet the essential targets of the adjustment programme there won't be enough confidence to regain our autonomy and preserve our financing," he said.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Socialists, whose previous government requested the bailout in 2011. It formalises their change of tack over the past few months towards the conditions imposed under the rescue programme.

They insist the policy of "austerity at all costs" has failed and want a new government.

