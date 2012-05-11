LISBON Europe has to appeal to Greeks' common sense and not resort to threats for Athens to be able establish a government and remain in the euro, Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday.

"I hope that European common sense does not lead to launching threats to Greeks in terms of possible retaliation in case they choose one path or another," Passos Coelho told parliament.

"Europe has to appeal to their sense of responsibility, to common sense, to the practical sense of organisation as a state, but there also has to be a manifestation of confidence, of our will that Greece remain in the European project, in the euro project."

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)