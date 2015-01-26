Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho arrives for a conference on jobs, between Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and European partners, in Milan October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

LISBON Portugal's prime minister said on Monday that he hopes that the positions of the new Greek government will be reconciled in such a way that Athens remains a European partner and in the euro currency.

"It is known that the programme of the party (in Greece) that won the elections will be difficult to reconcile with European rules," Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told journalists after Greece's leftist Syriza won elections.

"My hope is that it will be possible to reconcile because we recognise the great effort made by the Greeks and we hope that Greece can remain a European partner, with the same European currency."

Portugal exited its own bailout last year after three years of tough austerity and Passos Coelho said Athens has to complete its bailout, in agreement with European Union and IMF creditors.

Syriza has said it wants to end austerity under the bailout.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)