LISBON The International Monetary Fund is meeting with Portugal's government ahead of schedule to identify areas in which much-needed spending cuts can be enforced, the government told a local news agency.

Lenders from the IMF and European Union were expected to start their sixth review of Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout later in November.

But the government asked for technical help ahead of schedule from the IMF to help plan 4 billion euros of spending cuts.

"The government took the initiative to seek the support and technical knowledge of the IMF and World Bank in this matter,," the finance ministry said, quoted by the Lusa news agency late on Thursday.

Spokespeople at the ministry were not immediately available for comment.

According to Lusa, a team of IMF technical staff arrived about a week ago.

On Wednesday, Portugal's parliament approved the biggest tax increases in the country's modern history, paving the way for a court battle over a budget which the government says is vital for keeping its international bailout on track.

