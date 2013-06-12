A postman walks past graffiti along a street in the Alfama neighborhood of Lisbon April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it concluded Portugal's seventh bailout review and approved a previously-announced easing of the debt-laden country's deficit targets.

It said it will disburse the next tranche worth 657 million euros after the successful review of a bailout programme that started in 2011.

"The Portuguese authorities have put forward a program that is economically well-balanced and has growth and job creation at its center," IMF acting Managing Director John Lipsky wrote in a statement.

