WASHINGTON Portugal needs to take additional measures to meet its deficit reduction targets this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund's European department, Poul Thomsen, said in a news conference on Friday.

He said that Portugal's fiscal policy was loosened over the last two years and was clearly moving in the wrong direction.

"Portugal is in a difficult situation, it has taken on important structural reforms, and it is fundamentally in a better position than before the (global financial) crisis," Thomsen said.

"There has been a fiscal relaxation in the last two years which clearly goes in the wrong direction for a country that has no fiscal space and high debt," he said.

"We do think that additional measures are needed to achieve the target of 2.2 to 2.3 percent deficit (of gross domestic product) that the government has set for itself," he said.

