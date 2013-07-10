People talk at the vegetable market in Olhao in the southern Portuguese province of Algarve March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Portugal's month-on-month inflation slowed to 0.1 percent in June from 0.2 percent the previous month, with transport prices rising most, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a month-on-month CPI variation between a 0.1 percent decrease and a 0.1 percent rise.

Year-on-year inflation, however, sped up to 1 percent last month from 0.7 percent the previous month. Average annual inflation slowed to 1.4 percent in June from 1.6 percent in May.

Portugal has imposed painful tax hikes and pay cuts under the terms of its 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout. The austerity has hit consumer demand and caused the deepest recession since the 1970s, now in its third year.

