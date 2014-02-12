LISBON Portugal's consumer price index fell a steep 1.4 percent in January mainly due to the impact of seasonal clothes and footwear sales, after a 0.4 percent increase the previous month, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Year-on-year inflation was still a positive 0.1 percent last month, while average inflation in the 12 months through January was 0.3 percent, unchanged from December levels.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly inflation decline of between 0.4 percent and 1 percent.

Austerity imposed under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout has hit consumer demand and caused the deepest recession since the 1970s. But Portugal's economy started to recover in the second quarter of last year and is expected to post its first full year of growth this year when Lisbon is to exit its bailout.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)