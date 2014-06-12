People make their shopping at a supermarket in Lisbon August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Portugal's consumer price index edged 0.1 percent lower in May, compared with a rise of 0.2 percent the previous month, the National Statistics Institute said on Thursday.

Year-on-year inflation last month was a negative 0.4 percent after a decline of 0.1 percent in April, while average inflation in the 12 months through May was 0.1 percent.

The institute said the main downward influence on monthly inflation was lower air travel prices, while lower prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages pushed yearly inflation lower.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)