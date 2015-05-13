LISBON Portuguese consumer prices edged up 0.3 percent in April in their second straight monthly increase helped by fuel prices, tobacco and footwear, but the rise was less than expected, official data showed on Wednesday.

In March, consumer prices jumped 1.9 percent from the previous month with the end of seasonal sales, after several months of negative inflation.

The National Statistics Institute also said consumer prices in April rose 0.4 percent year-on-year after a rise of 0.3 percent in March.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, a monthly increase of 0.4 percent and year-on-year rise of 0.5 percent

Average inflation in the 12 months to April was still minus 0.2 percent, after minus 0.3 percent in March.

