LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday the country was finally showing hope to the unemployed after two years of austerity under the country's bailout from the European Union and IMF.

"We are preparing our future beyond the 'troika', we are finally giving a horizon of hope to the Portuguese who are unemployed," Passos Coelho told parliament.

Unemployment is currently at record highs, above 16 percent, and is expected to peak sometime this year before declining.

Passos Coelho said the country had also recovered credibility with its creditors by paving ahead with tough economic reforms and cost cuts.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)