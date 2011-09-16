LISBON Portuguese authorities lambasted the regional government of Madeira on Friday for under-reporting its debt last year, just as the country battles to dispel concerns about this year's national deficit.

The Bank of Portugal said the North Atlantic island had failed to disclose information over debts that had reached 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2010, calling it a serious omission but saying the resulting budget gap had been plugged.

The government had previously identified a budget shortfall this year, including around 500 million euros (436.7 million pounds) from Madeira, but would not jeopardise this year's budget deficit target.

Friday's statement said the shortfall on the unregistered Madeiran debts was equivalent to 568 million euros on national accounts in the first half of 2011, and the island's authorities would have to work harder to get its finances into shape.

The lapse sheds light on Lisbon's efforts to differentiate itself in investors' minds from other euro zone bailout recipients as it rushes to implement austerity measures to meet the deficit targets set by its creditors at the EU and IMF.

"This is not sufficient to ruin our accounts or seriously affect the (fiscal) adjustment trajectory, but it does help to reflect on how Germany sees southern peripheral countries, which is probably the same way Portugal sees Madeira," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.

"It shows that this kind of wasteful, irresponsible public accounts management has to end... it is quite possible that similar cases can be found elsewhere here," he added.

There was little impact on Portuguese debt yields on Friday and the central bank and finance ministry said they had no knowledge of similar cases elsewhere in the regional accounts.

POPULIST LEADER

Madeira has been run for over 30 years by Alberto Joao Jardim, a controversial populist leader who belongs to the ruling Social Democratic Party and is known for his explosive personality and criticism of central government.

The ministry said what it called a serious irregularity was discovered after the Madeira regional administration requested the central government's help in elaborating a structural adjustment programme, including the evaluation of its financial situation and risks.

Full results of this audit will be published at the end of the month, it said, adding that Madeira now needs to make an "additional effort to secure the sustainability of its financial position."

The ministry also said the government "will take measures to create monitoring, reporting and control mechanisms to prevent such situations from repeating themselves."

Portugal's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was down a touch on the day, indicating suggesting little impact from the news, which also suggested the country overshot last year's deficit target by more than initially thought.

Portugal's national budget deficit reached 9.1 percent of gross domestic product last year, well above its 7.3 percent target, and the government has since adopted tough austerity measures under the 78 billion euro bailout from the European Union and IMF to cut it to 5.9 percent this year.

The centre-right coalition government adopted a one-off levy on year-end bonuses at the end of June, which is expected to raise around 800 million euros this year alone.

It is also enacting sweeping spending cuts in the public sector and tax hikes to meet budget targets, which have sent the country into a recession that is expected to last through 2012.

(Reporting by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Hugh Lawson, John Stonestreet)