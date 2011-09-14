LISBON Debt-laden Portugal faces a key challenge of securing financing for its economy and has to diversify sources of financing and attract foreign investment, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.

Gaspar said obtaining financing was an "essential condition" to achieve economic growth and drag the country out of recession while it implements tough austerity measures under a 78-billion-euro (67.7-billion-pound) EU/IMF bailout.

"It is fundamental that we promote the diversification of the sources of financing of the Portuguese economy, namely through capturing direct foreign investment. But it is also crucial to channel the internal financial resources to the most productive areas of our economy," he said.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Sergio Goncalves; writing by Andrei Khalip)