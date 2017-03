LISBON Portugal's main opposition Socialists want to renegotiate the terms of the country's 78-billion-euro bailout, the party's leader Antonio Jose Seguro said on Friday.

"It is necessary to renegotiate our (bailout) programme, to gain more time," Seguro told parliament. "That is our proposal, that is our objective."

He said this should be done with fiscal responsibility and with a focus on boosting growth and dropping excessive austerity, which has sent the economy into its worst recession since the 1970s.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)