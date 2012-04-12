LISBON Portugal's main opposition Socialists will support a European treaty on budget discipline to ensure an overwhelming majority endorses the law on Friday, even after the government threw out proposed pro-growth additions, the party's leader said.

Although a law on deficit limits has still to be detailed in what may be a lengthy process, the Socialists' nod of approval confirms the broad political consensus that has enabled the country to meet the painful terms of an EU/IMF bailout.

Confirmation of the Socialist commitment could help shield Portugal from renewed investor worries that the euro crisis will spread and that Portugal might need further European rescue funds or even a debt restructuring like Greece.

As the German-inspired fiscal pact is likely to be approved by nearly 90 percent of Portugal's 230 lawmakers, it opens the way to a "shielded" future law on balanced budgets that would require a two-thirds majority to approve or modify.

"It's in the name of Portugal's European path that we will vote for the treaties," Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro told parliament as it started debating the pact. "The Socialist party upholds the objective of budget rigour and discipline."

But he criticised the treaty and the government for failing to tackle growing unemployment and recession. The party wanted to add growth and job creation goals to the treaty.

"This treaty may be a response to markets, but it is not a response to the crisis and to the problems of Portuguese, to unemployment. It is an unbalanced treaty," Seguro said.

The Socialists have earlier rejected government efforts to amend the constitution by adding the balanced budget principle, but the European treaty signed in December says the rule has to be written either into the constitution or in a law that cannot be easily overturned by a simple majority.

"On matters of European policy there is no real opposition in Portugal," said Adelino Maltez, a political scientist at the Lisbon Technical University. "The Socialists cannot cause any problems. Both the ruling Social Democrats and the Socialists just want to be good pupils in their wider European parties."

Social Democrat Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told parliament it was "the moment to confirm the European consensus" and support a principle that would establish balance between current spending and revenue, effectively limiting the budget deficit and debt.

"Basically, the treaty represents our refusal to repeat the mistakes of the past," he said. "Its objectives are not imposed from abroad, they are objectives that we consciously pursue because we well know the costs of not doing so."

The Socialists, who negotiated the bailout deal before last June's election, are tied to its terms and have made little impact under Seguro. The party has suffered growing divisions over recent labour market and regional council reforms.

The ruling centre-right coalition has preserved popularity ratings fairly similar to June's election results despite the austerity, which has started to bring some benefits lately in the form of successful debt issuance.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)