LISBON Portugal does not need a debt reduction deal similar to Greece's as its situation is completely different and its bailout deal is not comparable to that of Greece, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday.

"The situation in Portugal is not comparable to that of Greece and the agreement reached in Brussels for aid to Greece cannot be applied in similar terms to Portugal. Portugal will not find itself in the same situation as Greece if it keeps doing what it is doing under the bailout terms," he told parliament.

He said, however, the so-called equal treatment clause for bailed out countries has to be applied to the strategy of regaining market access, which Portugal aims to do next year under its bailout.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)