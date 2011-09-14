LISBON It is vital for Portugal to decouple itself from crisis-hit Greece, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Wednesday, promising to work to establish a debt brake in the constitution and vowing new spending cuts.

Portugal has to "present clear distinctive factors, differentiating itself from what is happening in the more affected country such as Greece" that faces the possibility of a debt default, Passos Coelho told parliament during a debate.

While he sees meeting the targets of a 78-billion-euro (67.9-billion-pound) EU/IMF bailout programme as the most important task, additional positive signals such as a debt brake are needed.

"Confronted with instability that stirs around the possibility of Greece meeting or not meeting (its debt obligations), I have to say that I see many advantages in us giving this clear signal" of establishing a constitutional debt limit, he said.

The debt brake would not necessarily establish numerical targets, but rather a principle of balance between current spending and revenue that would effectively limit the budget deficit and debt, he said. Europe's powerhouse Germany is an active advocate of debt limits written into the constitution.

Passos Coelho expected the main parties in parliament, including the opposition Socialists, to support the constitutional change that would require a two-thirds majority.

The premier also announced a new austerity measure, saying the government will cut the number of management staff in the central administration by 27 percent, or 1,712 jobs, exceeding the previously announced plans to reduce senior staff by 15 percent.

The measure will allow savings of 100 million euros in 2012, he said.

Under the bailout terms, Portugal has to slash the budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from last year's 9.2 percent and then further to 4.5 percent in 2012.

The measure comes a day after the IMF urged Portugal to "strengthen spending control and reduce wasteful expenditure" even as the country's adjustment programme was broadly on track despite some fiscal slippages in 2011.

On a moderately positive note, visiting OECD chief Angel Gurria said in Lisbon that if Greece were to default on its debts, which he still expected Europe to avoid, Portugal would be in "good company" with the rest of Europe to prevent contagion.

Portugal has hiked taxes, cut spending, is preparing structural reforms and embarking on a privatisation drive to meet its targets.

Earlier on Wednesday, ECB executive board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa warned that the economy cannot continue much longer with the high tax burden and called for more spending cuts.

"Efforts have to be made on the spending side," he said.

Also, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said the country faces a key challenge of securing financing for its economy and has to diversify sources of financing and attract foreign investment

"It is fundamental that we promote the diversification of the sources of financing of the Portuguese economy, namely through capturing direct foreign investment. But it is also crucial to channel the internal financial resources to the most productive areas of our economy," he said.

Tax hikes and spending cuts under the bailout are expected to shrink the economy by 2.2 percent in 2011 and 1.8 percent in 2012 -- potentially making it harder to cut the debt burden -- before a forecast return to growth in 2013.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip, Sergio Goncalves, Daniel Alvarenga)