LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday there have been some "good signs" that markets are welcoming his country's resolve to meet goals set out under the terms of a 78-billion euro (£67.9 billion) EU/IMF bailout plan.

"Fortunately, the trend has been for short-term debt yields in the secondary market to decrease for both Ireland and Portugal. That is a good sign," he said in a televised speech.

Portuguese two-year bond yields have eased so far this month to below 17.5 percent after spiking to 18.5 percent in late September.

But benchmark 10-year bond yields have been rising lately and are now around 12.9 percent bid. The inverted curve means investors are more worried about Portugal's short-term prospects and performance under the bailout.

"In what depends on us, we cannot fail ... we cannot be complacent about the obligation to achieve the goals," Passos Coelho added.

Passos Coelho's centre-right government has rushed to show its commitment to meeting the strict fiscal goals of its bailout, not least to differentiate the country from Greece, whose failure to meet its own bailout targets has edged it closer to default. It has adopted additional measures, including a one-off 50 percent tax on year-end bonuses, to ensure it meets budget goals.

The government is expected to complete its 2012 draft budget this week, which could include more austerity moves apart from the across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts already detailed. It is due to hold a special cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the budget.

"This will doubtless be the most difficult Portuguese budget to complete and execute in memory," Passos Coelho said.

"We have to present a coherent combination that puts more focus on economic growth than has been possible so far. Part of that is shrinking the size of the state and ensuring that we meet our external commitments," he said.

The country must cut the budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product next year from a targeted 5.9 percent this year. In 2010 the deficit reached 9.8 percent of GDP.

Portugal's economy is already deep in recession because of the tough austerity measures, and growth may only return in 2013. Next year the economy is seen contracting 2.2 percent after a slump of about 1.8 percent this year.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Catherine Evans)