LISBON Portugal will beat its target of 5.5 billion euros (4 billion pounds) in revenues from privatisations by end-2013, Treasury Secretary Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Wednesday.

This goal was agreed with the troika of EU/IMF lenders under a 78 billion euro bailout which also included across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts.

"We believe that the (5.5 billion euros) goal will be surpassed with success," the treasury secretary told lawmakers in parliament.

She said the government has completed 60 percent of the 2013 target after successfully selling large stakes in power sector companies EDP (EDP.LS) and grid operator REN (RENE.LS), mostly to Chinese investors.

EDP was sold at a 53 percent premium to market prices to China Three Gorges and REN at a 34 percent premium to China State Grid and Oman Oil.

"The prices we have been able to get have gone beyond analysts' best expectations. We are on track, sticking to the schedule and will privatise (airport management company) ANA and (airline) TAP this year," Albuquerque said.

The terms of TAP's privatisation offer will be approved by end-October.

ANA manages Portugal's main airports in the largest cities of Lisbon and Porto as well as in the southern regions of Algarve and Alentejo and in the Azores archipelago. Combined traffic last year exceeded 30 million passengers. ($1 = 0.7754 euros)

(Reporting by Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Catherine Evans)