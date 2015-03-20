LISBON Ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded Portugal's credit outlook to positive from stable on Friday, citing better growth prospects, but left its rating two notches below investment grade at the lowest level among the leading raters.

It said the rating "remains constrained by what we view as Portugal's high private and public sector indebtedness, and a weak external economic balance sheet", adding that the autumn general election was likely to slow down reforms.

Portugal exited an international bailout last year with the economy growing for the first time since 2010, but the centre-right coalition government's popularity has been hit by four years of painful austerity dictated by the terms of the bailout.

Moody's and Fitch agencies rate Portugal one notch into "junk" territory. Only smaller agency DBRS has it at investment grade.

Still, the positive outlook means that S&P could raise the rating in the next 12 months from the BB level, where it put Lisbon at the height of the debt crisis in early 2012.

A rating upgrade would be possible if the country continues to implement structural reforms to further improve growth prospects and continues to reduce the public deficits, it said.

It said it believed that Portugal's real GDP will likely rise on average by about 1.8 percent per year during 2015-2016, 0.2 percentage points higher than it projected in November 2014, helped by recovering domestic demand and a stronger external context of low oil prices and euro zone economic recovery.

It also expects the budget deficit to fall from last year's 4.8 percent to 2.9 percent of GDP this year, which is below the European threshold for excessive deficits. Portugal's net government debt should gradually decline to 113 percent by 2018 from last year's nearly 128 percent.

(Editing by Andrew Roche)