LISBON Portugal on Wednesday passed the second review of its 78 billion euro (66.9 billion pound) bailout programme by the European Union and IMF, whose inspectors said they were "very satisfied" but urged the country to deliver more structural reforms.

While the positive quarterly review opens the way for the debt-laden country to receive its next aid payment soon, the inspectors warned that extraordinary one-off measures used this year to plug a budget shortfall should not be repeated in 2012.

Although the eye of the euro zone debt storm has moved to bigger countries, with Italian and even French bond yields rising sharply recently, Portugal's response to its crisis may offer the beleaguered region some encouragement.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told reporters the review was "successfully concluded today, two days before expected," adding that budget deficit and debt goals had been met so far.

Inspectors from the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have been poring over Lisbon's accounts since the beginning of last week.

"All in all we are very satisfied with the second review, in particular with the commitment by the government to implement the programme," Juergen Kroeger, the European Commission director in charge of Portugal's bailout deal, told a briefing.

The group of inspectors known as the troika said the review's approval will allow the disbursement of 8 billion euros of aid to Portugal, possibly in December and January.

With the economic collapse of Greece, European officials have been keen to point to success stories. But Portugal did not completely avoid criticism.

"Looking forward, structural reforms will become decisive for success of the programme. Without them Portugal will not improve its growth prospects," Kroeger said.

Portugal will meet this year's budget deficit goal partly through an extraordinary transfer of banks' pension funds to the state. Kroeger said that using one-off measures like this one was "not satisfactory" and should not happen again.

In a sign of growing optimism over Portugal, the country earlier on Wednesday sold 1.12 billion euros of treasury bills, with yields on the three-month maturity falling slightly and those on the longer maturity flat from the previous sale.

That contrasted with recent short-term debt auctions by other peripheral euro zone states at which yields have risen, in some cases sharply.

"These (Portuguese) auctions have so far not been affected by the growing tension created by the fact that markets are adding Italy and even more important countries like France to the list of states that may have debt problems," said Filipe Silva, debt manager at Carregosa bank in Porto.

RELATIVE RISK

Portugal nevertheless remains the second most risky country in the euro zone when measured by its bond spread over German Bunds, which currently stands at about 1,100 basis points.

Portugal was the third country to need a bailout in the euro zone after Ireland and Greece, requesting aid in April after its borrowing costs soared.

But Ireland has managed to grow this year and is expected to grow again in 2012, while Portugal is heading into its deepest recession in decades, with modest growth seen only in 2013.

"The recession in 2012 is now projected to be more pronounced, with GDP expected to contract by 3 percent, and risks to the outlook tilted to the downside," the inspectors said in a joint statement.

While cautioning that the country's major banks face fresh challenges in strengthening their capital, the inspectors said that "implementation of the 2011 budget has proven difficult."

They said Portugal's budget next year "includes bold and welcome measures to bring the fiscal programme back on track."

Under the terms of the rescue, Portugal must cut its budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year and 4.5 percent in 2012, compared with almost 10 percent last year.

The centre-right government has rushed to ensure it meets the terms of the bailout since coming to power in June, in an effort to differentiate itself from Greece.

Portugal has to reform its struggling economy, including the labour market, but tough measures including eliminating civil servants' year-end and holiday bonuses for two years are already set to weaken the economy further.

Data on Wednesday showed the jobless rate has risen to 12.4 percent, the highest in at least 20 years.

(Additional reporting by Andrei Khalip and John O'Donnell, Writing by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)