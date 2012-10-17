LISBON Portugal's short-term borrowing costs mostly fell in an auction on Wednesday's as investors warmed towards the bailed out country which has taken tentative steps toward a fully-fledged return to the bond market.

However, six-month yields edged up from the previous sale of that maturity a month ago, with a tough 2013 budget announced earlier this week still posing concerns for investors.

Portugal is set to endure a third year of recession and hardship, unable to grow its way out of its debt problems in the near term.

The IGCP debt agency said the average yield on 12-month T-bills fell to 2.101 percent from 3.505 percent in the previous auction in July, before the European Central Bank announced its bond-buying plans. Portugal still needs to regain market access before it can qualify for support.

"Clearly Portugal does not fall into this bracket yet. But, with yields coming down, the recent bills exchange auction was a starting point and this auction does not derail the effort," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec Capital Markets.

The average yield on the three-month paper fell to 1.366 percent from 2.168 on a similar maturity that was last auctioned in March, although six-month T-bills yielded 1.839 percent, up from 1.700 percent at the previous auction in September

The auction, where the IGCP sold 1.85 billion euros of Treasury bills, in the middle of its offer range, was the first T-bill sale after the country made a tentative comeback to the bond market via a swap operation on October 3.

Demand outstripped the amount placed by 2.5 times on 12-month bills, 2.8 times on 6-month bills and 8.1 times on the shortest maturity, the IGCP said.

"The bid to cover was reasonable. It seems they just set the limit they wanted in the price. It might be viewed positively in that they are not desperate for money," Afseth said.

Still, she said the political outlook and the austerity fatigue after the tax-grabbing budget remained a risk.

Nicholas Spiro, director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy consultants in London, cited "an improvement in Portugal's perceived creditworthiness" which he said is facilitating the country's gradual re-entry into the debt markets despite mounting political tensions over fiscal policy.

Portuguese benchmark 10-year bond yields have fallen to just below 8 percent -- levels last seen before the April 2011 request for an EU/IMF bailout.

Portugal started issuing longer, 18-month T-bills earlier this year and then swapped shorter-dated for longer bonds on October 3 as part of its plan to stage a gradual return to debt markets. Its current 78-billion euro bailout programme covers the country's financing needs up until September 2013.

