LISBON Portugal sold 1.16 billion euros (1.0 billion pounds) in short-term debt on Wednesday, near the top of its offer range, although borrowing costs stayed high after French-German plans to ease the euro debt crisis disappointed investors.

The IGCP debt agency had set the total indicative offer range for the three-month and six-month T-bills at between 750 million euros and 1.25 billion euros. It sold 985 million euros in the shorter maturity and 172 million euros in six-month T-bills.

The six-month T-bill yield rose to 4.989 percent from 4.960 percent in a July 20 auction, while the yield on three-month paper slipped to 4.854 percent from 4.967 percent in a comparable sale in early August.

"Clearly, Portugal is paying very high rates, which are unsustainable in the medium term," said Filipe Silva, head of debt at Banco Carregosa.

"Still, it makes sense for Portugal to continue carrying out treasury bill issues to maintain investors' interest and activity in Portuguese debt," he said.

Portugal's 10-year bond yields were unchanged after the auction at around 11.78 percent.

Demand at the auction outstripped supply by 7.2 times for the six-month T-bills and by 1.8 times for the three-month T-bills.

Analysts said French and German plans for closer fiscal integration in the euro zone announced on Tuesday did little to soothe concerns that the regional debt crisis could still spread further. In the past month Italy and Spain came into the firing line until the European Central Bank stepped in to buy their bonds.

Portugal agreed a 78 billion euro bailout in May after its bond yields shot higher earlier in the year when the previous government failed to pass austerity measures. The bailout funding means the country does not have to raise long-term debt in markets until late 2013.

The country now faces at least two years of recession as it enacts tough austerity measures -- mainly tax hikes and spending cuts -- to meet the terms of the bailout.

Separately on Wednesday, data showed unemployment dipped to 12.1 percent in the second quarter from 12.4 percent in the first. However, analysts warned it could still rise again through year-end.

