The logo of Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi is seen inside a shop at a shopping centre in Sao Paulo November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) on Monday approved the sale of its Portuguese assets to France's Altice SA for 7.4 billion euros (5.82 billion pounds) .

Lisbon-listed holding company Portugal Telecom SGPS SA owns a 25.6 percent stake in Oi, which now holds Portugal Telecom's operating assets in Portugal after a merger between the two companies. Oi agreed to separate the assets for the sale from Portugal Telecom's investments in Africatel GmbH, Timor Telecom SA and Rioforte Investments, Oi said in a securities filing.

($1 = 0.8125 euros)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)