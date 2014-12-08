Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
SAO PAULO The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) on Monday approved the sale of its Portuguese assets to France's Altice SA for 7.4 billion euros (5.82 billion pounds) .
Lisbon-listed holding company Portugal Telecom SGPS SA owns a 25.6 percent stake in Oi, which now holds Portugal Telecom's operating assets in Portugal after a merger between the two companies. Oi agreed to separate the assets for the sale from Portugal Telecom's investments in Africatel GmbH, Timor Telecom SA and Rioforte Investments, Oi said in a securities filing.
($1 = 0.8125 euros)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.