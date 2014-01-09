LISBON Portugal's global trade deficit shrank by 10 percent in the period between September and November from a year earlier, as exports rose a steep 7 percent, official data showed on Thursday.

The National Statistics Institute said that exports to European Union countries that represent Portugal's main market rose by nearly 6 percent to 8.7 billion euros (7.1 billion pounds), while sales of goods outside Europe rose by nearly 10 percent to over 3.6 billion euros.

Export growth has helped alleviate some of the pressure on the economy in the past three years as Portugal implemented tough austerity measures under an international bailout.

The country has started to recover from its worst recession since the 1970s in the second quarter of the year.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)