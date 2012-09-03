LISBON Portugal's international lenders gave no indication on Monday they are prepared to ease the country's tough budget targets, disappointing business and union leaders who were hoping for concessions.

Portugal has stuck rigidly to the goals set under its 78-billion-euro bailout even as the economy has fallen deeper into recession.

Pointing to the fiscal leeway already granted to the likes of Greece and Spain, the country hoped to persuade inspectors from the European Union, European Central Bank and IMF to ease or push back the targets during their fifth bailout review, which started last week.

But there were no such signs during meetings with the 'troika' of inspectors on Monday,

"These gentlemen behave like real robots," Armenio Carlos, head of Portugal's largest union, the CGTP, said.

"Frankly, we were very disappointed," the head of the country's commerce and services confederation, Joao Vieira Lopes, told journalists.

"We were left with no idea that there would be any flexibility by the troika in terms of new deadlines or targets."

The European Commission in Lisbon would not comment and nobody was immediately available from the IMF.

The government has repeatedly stated its overriding priority is to meet the budget goals and any failure to do so would be a big setback for the country, which has striven to replicate Ireland's success with its bailout rather than descending into a Greek-style crisis.

Lisbon has been praised by Berlin and Brussels for the so-far broad consensus of domestic support for the bailout plan.

But economists have said it is increasingly unlikely that Portugal will be able to meet budget deficit goals for this year and next as the recession has turned deeper than expected.

That suggests that either the targets will be softened, or the country will be forced to seek more bailout money beyond the second half of 2013 when the current loan agreement expires.

But union leader Carlos said the inspectors appeared unmoved by his argument that austerity-driven cuts in salaries and pensions were impacting on the wider economy. "They act as if they are deaf, they don't talk, they don't react," he said.

Portugal needs to cut this year's budget gap to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product and further to 3 percent in 2013.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by John Stonestreet)