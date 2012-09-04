LISBON Portugal cannot cope with more austerity, the opposition Socialist party told its international lenders, signalling a rift in the cross-party consensus that has underpinned the country's determined fiscal adjustment drive.

Lisbon has been praised by Berlin and Brussels for the so-far broad domestic support for the bailout plan. It won the backing of the Socialists, who requested the 78-billion euros (61.6 billion pounds) in rescue funds when in government last year.

The ruling centre-right coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament.

But with the country looking set to miss its 4.5 percent of GDP budget deficit target for 2012 unless it takes additional austerity measures, the political consensus for the plan may have run its course.

"What we need is adjustment with more measures to support growth and certainly without aggravating the recession, to stop the austerity spiral," Socialist Pedro Marques told reporters.

He spoke after meeting visiting inspectors from the country's troika of lenders - the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - in parliament.

"We have to stop pressing the people with measures that only sink the economy and even leave us further away from the public deficit goals ... We told the troika that things were not running well and asked them about the possibility of some adjustments" to the bailout programme, he said.

Portugal has stuck rigidly to the austerity recipe under its bailout even as the economy has fallen deeper into recession, but a recent fall in tax revenues has shown it is likely to miss this year's deficit target without additional measures.

It aims to cut the budget gap further to 3 percent of GDP in 2013.

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday Portugal's example showed that the euro zone's economic adjustment programmes are working as the Southern European country will swing to a primary surplus in 2013.

Ruling Social Democratic Party deputy Miguel Frasquilho said the troika "transmitted the idea that it sees nothing that would suggest the programme is not being fulfilled", adding that it is possible to adjust the programme to the economic cycle under the original bailout terms.

A member of the ruling coalition's rightist CDS-PP party, Adolfo Nunes, said the coalition was not asking for more time to meet the targets or more money.

"The difficulties we are feeling cannot lead us to changing the recipe. That is the correct recipe," he told reporters.

The government has repeatedly stated its overriding priority is to meet the budget goals but economists say that is increasingly unlikely.

That suggests that either the targets will be softened, or the country will be forced to seek more bailout money beyond the second half of 2013, when the current loan agreement expires.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)