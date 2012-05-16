LISBON Portugal's unemployment rate jumped to a record high in the early part of this year even as the recession eased, showing the uphill struggle the country faces to nurse its way back to economic health while running a harsh austerity programme.

The jobless rate rose to 14.9 percent from 14.0 percent in the fourth quarter, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Youth unemployment also rose further, to 36.2 percent from 35.4 percent, though is still below the 50 percent levels seen in Greece and Spain.

GDP data released on Tuesday showed the economy contracted by just 0.1 percent in the first quarter, below expectations of a slump of 0.7 percent.

"The (jobless) figures show that, despite the smaller than expected contraction in first quarter gross domestic product, economic conditions remain extremely challenging," said Diego Iscaro, economist at IHS Global Insight in London.

The country is wrestling with its deepest recession since the 1970s as the government, which expects the economy to contract a further 3 percent this year, implements painful austerity measures imposed under the terms of a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout package.

"A very tight labour market will keep consumer spending, which is already being hit by tight fiscal policy and still high private debt levels, under significant pressure over an extended period," Iscaro said.

Higher unemployment poses further challenges for the centre-right government as it tries to distance Portugal from the growing contagion threats of Greece potentially leaving the euro and neighbouring Spain's worsening economy.

The government has repeatedly ruled out that it needs another bailout, something most economists say will be necessary.

Unemployment is already above the average jobless level envisaged in the bailout agreement for this year - 13.7 percent.

A higher rate could threaten the government's fiscal goals as it means it will have to pay out more unemployment benefits.

Paula Carvalho, an economist at Banco BPI, said the jobless rise in the first quarter must have been accommodated in the government's budget projections but a further rise could mean problems.

"As long as there is not an increase far above 15 percent, there should not be additional pressure on social security accounts," said Carvalho. "It is very difficult to estimate the direct correlation."

Portugal is the second most risky country in the euro zone after Greece in terms of its bond spreads, and 10-year bond yields rose on Wednesday after the jobless report, to 11.806 percent from 11.417 percent late on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting By Patricia Rua, Andrei Khalip, Filipe Alves and Sergio Goncalves)