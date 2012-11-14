LISBON Portugal's unemployment rate jumped to a new record of 15.8 percent in the third quarter from 15 percent in the previous three-month period as the bailed out country's recession deepened, official data showed on Wednesday.

The National Statistics Institute said the number of unemployed rose to 870,900 people from 826,900 people in the previous quarter, out of the total workforce of about 5.53 million. A year earlier, unemployment stood at 12.4 percent, with 690,000 unemployed.

Joblessness among young people reached 39 percent.

Portuguese workers went on a general strike on Wednesday to protest against bailout austerity and rising jobless numbers.

The government and the country's international lenders have said the jump in unemployment this year was sharper than expected, which affected tax revenues and pushed higher unemployment benefit payouts. The government expects the jobless rate to peak at 16.4 percent next year.

Earlier on Tuesday, the statistics agency said the recession deepened in the third quarter, with gross domestic product slumping 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

