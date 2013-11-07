LISBON Portugal's jobless rate fell for the second consecutive quarter in the three months that ended in September and were also lower than a year ago, data showed on Thursday, a hopeful sign for one of the euro zone's bailed-out economies.

Unemployment fell to 15.6 percent from 16.4 percent in the second quarter and 15.8 percent a year earlier, further evidence that Portugal is crawling out of its worst recession since the 1970s after sharp cuts in spending to right public finances.

The decline came as a surprise to economists but the rate in general remains among the highest in Europe and analysts are sceptical over whether the jobs market will show the sort of sustained improvement needed to get the economy back on track.

Still, Paula Carvalho, chief economist at Banco BPI, said she would now lower her forecast for a 17.4 percent average jobless rate for the full year.

"These numbers are a positive surprise, despite the fact that at this stage in the economic cycle the dynamics of activity won't allow a sustained recovery in the jobs market," she said.

Unemployment fell for the first time in two years in the second quarter at the same time as the economy posted its first quarter of growth in two and a half years. The jobless rate peaked at a record 17.7 percent in the first quarter.

The government is hoping that the economy will gather steam in coming quarters although some economists have warned that big spending cuts in the 2014 budget could still throw the country back into recession.

The data showed that well over a third of Portuguese aged 15-24 remain out of work, though the rate for that age group fell to 36 percent from 37.1 percent. For comparison more than a quarter of those of working age in Spain and Greece are currently unemployed.

The overall number of unemployed fell to 838,600 people from 886,000 in the second quarter out of a total workforce of about 5.39 million.

