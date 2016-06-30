People wait at the employment center to open in Sintra, Portugal, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Portugal's unemployment rate stood at 11.6 percent in May, unchanged from the previous month, but down from 12.4 percent a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.

The INE also revised April's rate lower from its initial estimate of 12 percent.

The jobless rate, which peaked in early 2013 at over 17 percent, has been declining as economic growth accelerated last year from 2014 levels when recovery began after a three-year recession.

According to the monthly unemployment data introduced by INE

last year, the youth unemployment rate of those aged 15 to 24

fell to 28.6 percent in May from 29.8 percent in April.

The total number of unemployed fell to 587,400 last month from 592,600 in April, while the employed work force slipped to 4.48 million from just over 4.5 million, INE said.

