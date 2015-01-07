LISBON Shares in Portugal Telecom SGPS fell more than 10 percent to all-time lows on Wednesday, a day after the Portuguese Prosecutor General's office said it had conducted searches of the company's offices.

The shares fell as low as 0.7050 euros and stood at 0.7160 euros, down 11.7 percent, at 1030 GMT.

The shares were further hit by a news report in business daily Diario Economico which said that a shareholder assembly scheduled for Jan. 12 to approve the sale of Portugal Telecom's assets in Portugal to French telecom group Altice could be delayed.

"The searches at the company and the risk of a delay of the shareholder attempt to approve the sale of PT Portugal to Altice is creating uncertainty and selling pressure on PT SGPS," said Sergio Vieira, a trader at Orey Financial in Lisbon.

PT SGPS, a Lisbon-listed holding company, has to approve the sale of PT Portugal's assets by Brazil's Oi to Altice. Under a merger between PT and Oi, PT's telecoms assets were transferred to the Brazilian company, which has now decided to sell them.

The searches at PT SGPS came after it invested almost 900 million euros (705 million pounds) last year in commercial paper issued by Rioforte, a holding company of the Espirito Santo banking family, just a few months before Rioforte and the family went bankrupt.

Diario Economico reported that the delay to the shareholder assembly may take place because an audit of the relationship between PT and the Espirito Santo Group is not ready.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; writing by Axel Bugge; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)