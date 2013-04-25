A villager walks at the POSCO India Odisha Project site office at Gobindpur village in Jagatsinghpur district, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

SEOUL South Korea's POSCO (005490.KS), the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, expects the steel industry to remain lacklustre in the second half of this year because of China's weak demand and the weaker Japanese yen that is hurting South Korean exporters.

"We face an uphill battle in raising product prices," Kim, Jae-yeol, senior vice president, said during an earnings conference.

POSCO (005490.KS), backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, posted a 23 percent gain in January to March profit, meeting a consensus forecast, but its gains were capped by the weak global economy and demand that depressed prices, especially for automotive steel.

