SOLIGORSK, Belarus Belarusian state-owned potash producer Belaruskali on Monday ruled out returning to a joint trading venture with Russia's Uralkali (URKA.MM) on previous terms, chief executive Valerii Kirienko said on Monday.

Uralkali quit a marketing venture formed with Belaruskali, called Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), on July 30 and said it would funnel sales through a Swiss-based operation instead.

"I will never agree to form a joint venture with Uralkali on previous terms after what they have done," Kirienko told a briefing in Minsk. "Maybe with another owner, but under no circumstances under (their) current policy."

