An early morning fire on Tuesday trapped 20 workers underground in a Potash Corp of Saskatchewan mine, a company spokesman said.

The fire at the Rocanville, Saskatchewan, mine was reported while 29 workers were underground, but nine were rescued by late morning, said spokesman Bill Johnson.

The remaining 20 workers were at underground rescue stations and in contact with company officials as rescue operations continued, Johnson said.

"They're all safe. They appear to be just fine," he said.

The Rocanville mine, which has annual operational capacity of 2.7 million tonnes, is one of six potash mines owned by Potash Corp, the world's biggest producer of the crop nutrient.

Johnson said he didn't have details about damage to the mine or how long it might be out of production.

