LONDON, July 2 UK utility Centrica
intends to sell at least 30 percent of its day-ahead electricity
generation on the openly traded N2EX exchange, it said on
Monday.
The move comes after rival suppliers E.ON and Scottish and
Southern Energy (SSE) announced plans to auction off day-ahead
electricity production on the open market after UK regulator
Ofgem pledged to break the "stranglehold" of the country's six
dominant energy companies.
"This new initiative will bolster the N2EX exchange and
strengthen the industry's drive to increase liquidity and
improve market transparency," Centrica said in a statement.
Britain's big six energy suppliers - EDF, Centrica
, SSE, EON, RWE and Scottish
Power - were lambasted for steep energy bill hikes in
2011 as Ofgem pressed for more competition in the industry.
Ofgem proposed to force the largest producers to auction off
up to 20 percent of the electricity they generate to encourage
the entry of independent suppliers and boost competition.
But while utilities have opened access to their generating
assets on a day-ahead basis, independent suppliers remain
largely locked out of the more valuable forward markets,
industry analysts and traders have said.
Centrica said day-ahead auctions facilitate short-term
trading for all market participants and help to integrate
Europe's power grids.
The N2EX power exchange, owned by NASDAQ OMX Commodities,
was launched in early 2010 as a platform to offer day-ahead
electricity auctions to the British power market.
It has 34 trading members including large power producers
such as EDF Energy and Centrica, trading houses and banks like
Barclays and Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)