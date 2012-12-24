BRUSSELS/LONDON Liquidity in European power trading is falling as banks retreat from markets where rules on risk taking have tightened and rising renewables make it harder to trade.

On Europe's biggest power market, Germany's European Energy Exchange, around 40 percent of the power futures are traded by financial players, but this share is set to shrink as big banks pull back from a sector where profits have fallen.

A drop in banking activity on the EEX has already affected liquidity, with traded volumes in German futures for the July-November period down 9 percent from a year earlier.

This adds to a trend of falling liquidity since the financial crisis, with volumes for benchmark German forward electricity deals down by around 30 percent since 2007, exchange and broker data show.

The London Energy Brokers' Association, whose members make up the biggest share of the brokered power and gas markets, said the role of banks in the energy markets is less integral than it once was while bank results show commodities trading and revenues are falling.

"Banks have been cutting back trading in both gas and power. Credit has been an ongoing issue, and when you couple these conditions with a lack of liquidity, it makes far more sense to reallocate resources into other products," said Omar Rahim, director of trading for energy consultancy LGE.

The drop in banks' participation has been more strongly felt in the power market, but experts say the British gas market could be next.

"The UK gas market is more mature and has a greater proportion of financial and derivatives trading, so it is here that any impact is likely to be most obvious," said Nigel Harris, principal consultant at Kingston Energy Consulting.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) this year slashed its London power and gas desk to just one trader, supported by a business relations developer, down from several traders each for power and gas.

"There are only two guys left in that whole area (power and gas), all the rest have gone," a source close to the matter said. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The German bank's pullback followed similar moves by rivals, with Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Barclays Capital recently seeing departures of high-profile commodities traders while Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has even considered selling its commodities business.

MORE REGULATION, LESS VOLATILITY

Analysts say the two main reasons for the fall in banking activity are increasing regulation and a rise in renewable energy generation that is distorting wholesale electricity prices and dimming prospects for profit.

European and U.S. regulators have tightened rules following the financial crisis seeking to improve transparency in the energy markets and reduce speculative trade.

This has put banks under pressure to adjust trading activities, while physical traders, such as utilities, have been less affected.

"Banks are now required to use capital to post collateral for commodity trades while other traders, who are not investment companies, are not," said Harris.

"Generally poor financial performance across the banking sector and perhaps an increased aversion to risk, and to paying generous bonuses, have also contributed to the flight of commodities traders from the banks," he added.

Traders from banks are finding new roles at large commodity trading houses or utilities.

"Let's face it, the market is depressed at the moment. So it's hard to stay in it if you don't have to," said one former bank energy trader who is now at a trading house.

Analysts say that subsidies for renewable energy are also reducing the appeal of the power market for banks.

"Every new megawatt of renewables is subsidised, and this is distorting the market," said Roland Vetter, head of research at energy trading and advisory firm CF Partners.

Germany's combined installed wind and solar power capacity now exceeds 60,000 MW, comparable to that of all 58 of France's nuclear reactors.

Swings in the level of energy produced by intermittent renewable sources such as wind and solar have a significant impact on spot power prices.

This puts financial traders at a disadvantage to utilities and some commodities trading houses which own such power plants and so have immediate access to data on output fluctuations and can adjust their positions accordingly.

"Successfully trading power financially and without (power plant) assets in a market that is volatile because of large renewables ...is very difficult," said one broker.

"Banks are leaving the field to utilities, resulting in a drop in liquidity."

In the forward power market, however, traders say a drop in

volatility is the problem for banks as there is now less room for speculative traders to benefit from price swings.

Volatility in German year-ahead baseload power contracts, Europe's most liquid forward electricity product, has fallen by almost 50 percent since early 2008, Reuters data show.

One trader in the German power market said banks used to make a profit of 0.50-1.00 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in speculative trading on behalf of clients, but that those margins have dropped to around 0.10-0.15 euros.

(Editing by Jason Neely)