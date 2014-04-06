Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
British banks will have to spend billions overhauling their creaking IT systems over the next few years, Prudential Regulation Authority chief Andrew Bailey told The Independent.
In an interview with the newspaper, Bailey warned lenders of a need to address a patchwork of computer systems.
"This is an industry with complex and quite aged IT - often complex because companies have grown up through acquisition," Bailey said.
"What would be a very bold thing to do is stripping the machine down and rebuilding it instead of bolting bits together in complex fashions so you end up with a very complex architecture," he added.
Bailey also stressed the scale, frequency and severity of cyber-attacks.
"It is a big issue. You cannot mitigate it with capital, and you really cannot ever hope to finally mitigate it because they do not go away," Bailey told The Independent.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 bln pounds ($2.69 billion).
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.