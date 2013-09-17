PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
PARIS Prada (1913.HK) on Tuesday said current full-year revenue forecasts estimated by the market did not take fully into account foreign currency impacts, namely the weakness of the dollar and the yen against the euro.
"These foreign exchange movements might not be fully considered by forecasts of the market and will weigh on the top line," Prada Chief Financial Officer Donatello Galli said in a conference call about the luxury company's first-half results.
Galli added that summer trading was good and that in August, sales growth was actually better in like-for-like terms than during the second quarter. But he noted that demand in the first days of September proved softer in some regions such as Europe.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors bet on an interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.