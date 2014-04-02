The Prada logo is pictured during the showcase of the Autumn/Winter 2014 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

HONG KONG/MILAN Prada SpA (1913.HK), known for its luxury handbags, reported a less than 1 percent increase in 2013 full-year profit on Wednesday, hurt by a continued weakness in European markets.

Prada, which also sells Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe branded goods, recorded a profit of 627.8 million euros (520.2 million pounds) in the year ended January 31, up 0.3 percent from the previous year. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 673.58 million euros, according to ThomsonReuters data.

Prada's profit for the fourth quarter was 186.9 million euros, according to ThomsonReuters calculations, compared to the 132.64 million euros it earned in the third quarter.

Last year's near-flat earnings are in sharp contrast to 2012, when Prada posted a 44.9 percent increase in earnings.

Weak European economies and a crackdown on corruption in China have hurt luxury goods makers, hitting both their traditional markets and their biggest new market. Many companies have slowed the pace of new store openings and instead focused on renovating existing stores.

Brands have also been searching for ways to cater to wealthy Chinese tourists who make luxury purchases abroad. Some brands are hiring Mandarin-speaking sales staff while others have held special promotions around the Chinese New Year holidays.

Prada's 2013 sales rose 8.8 percent to 3.59 billion euros, lagging the previous year's 29 percent gain, but matching the preliminary sales figure the company released in February. Sales in Europe, which accounted for about a fifth of Prada's business, grew just 5 percent.

Sales in Asia-Pacific, Prada's biggest market, were much stronger, growing 11.4 percent, with sales in Greater China growing at 12.3 percent.

Fourth-quarter overall sales were 1.01 billion euros.

Prada said at an investor presentation in Milan that it expects to open 80 new stores in 2014 and grow sales in the high single digits. The company said it plans to open 55 directly operated stores in 2015-2016 and have sales growth in the low teens.

Among its European peers, Prada is expected to have the highest sales and profit growth in the next 12 months, up 11.5 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively, according to ThomsonReuters SmartEstimates, which gives estimates from top-rated analysts a higher weighting.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Prada closed at HK$61.75 on Wednesday, down 10.5 percent so far this year compared with a 3.4 percent dip in the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI.

(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in HONG KONG and Isla Binnie in MILAN; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BANGALORE; Editing by Matt Driskill)