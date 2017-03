MILAN Italian luxury group Prada (1913.HK) reported a 1 percent fall in revenues to 3.55 billion euros (2.62 billion pounds) in the 12 months to Jan. 31 hurt by weakness in Asia.

Analysts had on average expected sales of 3.57 billion euros according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

"The closest attention is always paid to costs, in order to safeguard profit margins and yield satisfactory returns on investments," Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement.

