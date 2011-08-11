LONDON Gold prices hit a record high near $1,780 an ounce on Tuesday as worries over debt levels in the euro zone and the United States knocked confidence in the outlook for the global economy, sparking heavy selling of assets seen as higher risk.

Spot prices are up by nearly a quarter so far this year and are on track for their biggest quarterly gain in 25 years. Their rally has prompted a number of banks and trading houses to raise their gold price forecasts.

Below are recent price views for gold. Please note that dates given are those of the reports in which the forecasts appeared, which may differ from the dates on which they were made.

HSBC (AUG 8)

* HSBC lifted its 2011 gold price forecast to $1,590 an ounce from $1,525 an ounce on Monday, raised its price view for next year to $1,625 from $1,500, and increased its 2013 gold forecast to $1,550 an ounce from $1,450.

* "As gold is a widely traded hard asset and proven safe haven instrument, investors have traditionally turned to it when faith in government policies, which can be reflected in a government's credit rating, deteriorates," it said in a note.

* "Historically, gold moves positively with sovereign risk due to gold's traditional characteristics as a safe haven, rising when risks increase and falling when risks contract," it added.

* The bank also raised its silver price forecasts for 2011, 2012 and 2013 to $38 an ounce, $32 an ounce and $30 an ounce respectively.

JPMORGAN (AUG 8)

* JPMorgan said rising expectations that the financial crisis would flare up once more following Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States' credit rating last week had caused it to lift its price view on gold this year.

* "Before the downgrade, our view was that cash gold could average $1,800 per ounce by year end," the bank said in a note. "This view will likely now prove to be too conservative: spot gold could drive to $2,500 per ounce or higher, albeit on very high volatility."

GOLDMAN SACHS (AUG 7)

* Goldman Sachs said it was raising its gold price forecasts to $1,645 an ounce, $1,730 an ounce, and $1,860 an ounce on a three, six, and 12-month horizon respectively.

* "With our U.S. economics team now lowering their outlook for U.S. economic growth to 1.7 percent in 2011 and 2.1 percent in 2012, we now expect real interest rates will remain lower for longer, and we are now raising our gold price forecasts," it said.

* "The recent escalation of sovereign debt concerns suggests that the near-term risk to our new forecast is skewed to the upside, and we continue to recommend long trading positions in gold," it added.

UBS (AUG 3)

* UBS said it was lifting its one-month gold forecast to $1,725 from $1,575 previously, and its three-month price view to $1,850 from $1,600 previously.

* "With U.S. growth strait-jacketed and as expectations for some form of Fed easing grow, the macro climate remains gold-supportive," it said in a note on August 3. "There are still valid concerns about global growth, neither European nor U.S. debt issues have been comprehensively dealt with and European peripheral bond spreads reached record levels yesterday."

* "From the potential for quantitative easing in the UK, to the reality that U.S. rate hikes are more than 12 months away, to continuing central bank diversification towards gold, there's no shortage of positives in the months ahead."

