Gold bars are pictured at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

LONDON Gold prices slumped more than 4 percent on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop this year.

Analysts said testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the bank was unlikely to engage in more easing in the short term.

Expectations for an extension of ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy had been a major driver of higher gold prices.

Gold was also hurt by strength in the dollar, which hit session highs versus the euro after Bernanke's comments.

Spot gold hit session lows at $1,707.04 an ounce and was down 3.5 percent at $1,721.06 an ounce at 4:40 p.m. while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down $65.30 an ounce at $1,721.10.

Silver prices slumped 7.7 percent to a session low of $34.08 an ounce. It was later down 6.2 percent at $34.64.

(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jason Neely)