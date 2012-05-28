Macquarie Capital Markets cut its price targets on a host of junior Canadian precious metal explorers, including Midas Gold (MAX.TO) and Detour Gold (DGC.TO), citing investor concerns over funding and the sector's poor track record of containing costs.

"We expect a significant decline in 2013 exploration budgets as junior precious metal explorers conserve some of their cash," Macquarie said in a note to clients.

The brokerage said it expects general and administrative expenses, including consultants' fees, to be trimmed as the precious metal explorers try to save money.

It said that the average valuation of metal explorer and developer stocks it covers has fallen 44 percent from end-January to mid-May.

Given the modest decrease in the price of gold from $1,720 per ounce to $1,573 per ounce during the period, the fall in valuation represents a cautious market sentiment towards exploration and development companies, Macquarie said.

Macquarie also cut its price target on Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO) to C$27 from C$28 and on Mirasol Resources Ltd (MRZ.V) to C$4.75 from C$6.25.

"We see smaller budgets resulting in fewer exploration drill holes and, therefore, fewer discoveries," the brokerage said.

Many companies will be forced to take the joint venture route as it is a buyers' market, Macquarie added.

It continues to see the precious metal explorers with quality assets as prime acquisition targets for mid-tier and senior producers at current valuation levels.

(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)