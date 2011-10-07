LONDON Britain's biggest food manufacturer Premier Foods (PFD.L) warned full year profit would fall below market expectations after sales slumped and said it was still discussing refinancing plans with its banks.

New chief executive Michael Clarke also set out plans to rejuvenate the business and said he had identified eight key brands which the business would focus on going forward.

The maker of Branston pickle, Bisto gravy and Hovis bread on Friday said total sales fell by 3.6 percent to 477 million pounds in the third quarter with sales volumes dropping 8 percent. The company's market share dropped by 1.9 percent in value terms and 2.1 percent in overall sales volumes.

"While the current trading performance continues to be disappointing and significantly behind our expectations, we have already identified a number of steps to build a more profitable business," Clarke said in a statement.

Clarke, a former Kraft executive who joined the company in September, said Premier Foods had identified its eight key brands as Ambrosia, Batchelor's, Bisto, Hovis, Loyd Grossman, Mr. Kipling, Oxo and Sharwood's.

Many UK retailers, Premier Foods' customers, have been struggling as consumers, hit by subdued wages growth, a lack of credit and government cutbacks, make economies to cope with rising prices.

Pressure on British consumers was laid bare on Wednesday as top retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) posted one of its biggest-ever quarterly falls in underlying sales, while rival J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) reported only modest growth.

Premier Foods has been selling businesses to bring down its debt, which ballooned following the acquisitions of RHM and Campbell Soups' UK and Irish business.

It sold its canned food and meat-free businesses this year for a combined 362 million pounds, helping to bring down its net debt to 972 million pounds.

"Our immediate priority is to conclude discussions with the banks to revise our banking covenants and put in place refinancing facilities. This process is well underway and we are hoping to reach a successful conclusion in due course," said Clarke.

Premier Foods said the current range of market expectations for full year trading profit ranged between 214 million pounds and 232 million pounds, according to a poll of ten analysts.

Shares in the company, which hit a high of 288 pence in 2007, closed on Thursday at 10 pence, valuing the business at 229 million pounds.

